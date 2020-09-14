Sally now Category 2 hurricane as storm takes aim at Gulf Coast

by: Scripps National / Associated Press

Sally upgraded to Category 1 hurricane as storm takes aim at Gulf Coast

This satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Sally, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 2050 GMT.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) — Hurricane Sally is slowly closing in on the northern Gulf Coast with powerful winds and weather forecasters are warning of “potentially historic” flooding.

Hurricane warnings stretch from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Navarre, Florida. In Alabama on Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey asked for a federal emergency declaration as the weather service warned of a storm surge of more than 9 feet in the Mobile area.

The storm reached Category 2 strength with sustained winds of 100 mph Monday afternoon.

“Sally a little stronger, additional strengthening expected tonight. Life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and flash flooding likely along portions of the northern Gulf Coast starting tonight and Tuesday,” wrote the NHC in an update posted at 4 p.m. ET.

Forecasters said winds would likely hit 110 mph by the time the storm makes landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday on the Mississippi-Alabama state line.

