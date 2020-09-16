Sally makes landfall in Alabama as a Category 2 hurricane

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at 3 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Sally moving slowly towards the coast from the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters now expect landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday near the Alabama-Mississippi state line. (NOAA via AP)

Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, Wednesday morning, bringing with it Category 2-strength winds and life-threatening storm surge.

The National Hurricane Center reports that the slow-moving storm made landfall at 5:45 a.m. ET with maximum sustained wind speeds of 105 mph.

In an update published less than an hour before landfall, the NHC warned that “significant flash and urban flooding” was likely into inland Alabama and central Georgia.

The storm is currently projected to slowly move eastward, carving through Alabama and central Georgia before reaching South Carolina by Friday afternoon.

#Sally has made landfall near Gulf Shores Alabama at 445 AM CDT as a category 2 hurricane.Maximum sustained winds were 105 mph with a minimum central pressure of 965 mb.More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/zdyilBhdic — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2020