Salem officials announce stricter guidelines ahead of Halloween weekend amid pandemic

National News

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Salem officials announce stricter guidelines ahead of Halloween weekend amid pandemic

Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts, will look a lot different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts, will look a lot different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City officials announced last week that stricter guidelines were going in place to prevent large gatherings in the “Witch City.”

According to CBS Boston, businesses will shut down early, the city will triple fines over Halloween weekend, and streets will be closed.

The city canceled Halloween festivities back in early October due to health and safety concerns, city officials said.

Officials said that anyone who comes downtown must wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss