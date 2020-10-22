Salem officials announce stricter guidelines ahead of Halloween weekend amid pandemic

Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts, will look a lot different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts, will look a lot different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City officials announced last week that stricter guidelines were going in place to prevent large gatherings in the “Witch City.”

According to CBS Boston, businesses will shut down early, the city will triple fines over Halloween weekend, and streets will be closed.

The city canceled Halloween festivities back in early October due to health and safety concerns, city officials said.

Advisory from City of #SalemMA Following 1st Weekend of October: Taking into account current public health orders & advisories, & in order to continue to prioritize the health & safety of Salem residents, employees, & visitors, the City issuing the following reminders/advisories. pic.twitter.com/oq2BJC2qxR — City of Salem MA (@CityofSalemMA) October 6, 2020

Officials said that anyone who comes downtown must wear a mask.