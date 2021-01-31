Russia arrests 3,300 during wide protests backing Navalny

Police detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Thousands of people took to the streets Sunday across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up the wave of nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin. Hundreds were detained by police. (AP Photo)

MOSCOW (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are protesting across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in wave of nationwide demonstrations that have rattled the Kremlin.

Many chanted slogans against President Vladimir Putin. Activists say police detained more than 3,300 protesters across the country on Sunday, including over 900 in Moscow.

The authorities mounted a massive effort to stem the tide of demonstrations after tens of thousands rallied last weekend in the most widespread show of discontent Russia has seen in years.

Navalny, an anti-corruption activist, is Putin’s most well-known critic. The United States urged Russia to release him and criticized the crackdown against protesters.