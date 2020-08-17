Russell Crowe makes donation on behalf of Anthony Bourdain to help rebuild Beirut restaurant

National News

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Russell Crowe makes donation on behalf of Anthony Bourdain to help rebuild Beirut restaurant

Actor Russell Crowe attends the premiere of the ShowTime limited series “The Loudest Voice,” at the Paris Theatre, Monday, June 24, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A restaurant that was destroyed in the August 4 explosion in the Lebanon capital of Beirut received a surprising, yet generous donation from actor Russell Crowe.

Filmmaker Amanda Bailly and journalist Richard Hall wanted to help rebuild the restaurant Le Chef, which was visited by the late Anthony Bourdain, during one of the seasons of his culinary reality TV show.

They created a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising $15,000.

But it was one particular donation that caught the eye of Hall.

Crowe later confirmed that he donated $5,000 and did so on behalf of Bourdain.

“I thought that he would have probably done so if he was still around,” Crowe tweeted. “I wish you and LeChef the best and hope things can be put back together soon.”

They have since raised over $18,000 since launching the campaign.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Roller coaster ride with frigid wind chills, then a mild mid-week

Iona Prep, Stepinac play 7-game series because of COVID restrictions

Asian American community leaders demand action

NY marks 1 year since first known COVID case

New Jersey to expand vaccine eligibility groups to essential workers, including pre-K to 12 educators

NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses gets a vegetarian, vegan friendly community fridge

Cuomo joins list of embattled NY governors

Cuomo scandal not going away

Cuomo’s attempt at apology blasted by alleged victim