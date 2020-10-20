Rush Limbaugh says cancer has progressed ‘in wrong direction’ and it’s terminal

Radio personality Rush Limbaugh speaks before introducing President Donald Trump at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Rush Limbaugh provided an update on his “roller coaster” battle with lung cancer Monday, saying a recent scan showed “some progression” and that it’s “in the wrong direction.”

The conservative talk radio host has been seeking treatment since he announced in February that he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

In a statement posted on his website, Limbaugh said his scans had previously shown that his treatments had “rendered the cancer dormant,” meaning they had stopped the growth of the cancer.

“It had been reduced, and it had become manageable,” he said.

Limbaugh said he has stage 4 lung cancer and that his team has adjusted his chemotherapy drugs with hopes of keeping additional progression at bay as long as possible.

“The idea now is to keep it where it is or maybe have it reduce again. We’ve shown that that is possible. If it happened once, it can happen again,” he said. “So that’s the objective of the current treatment plan.”

Limbaugh did address that his cancer is likely terminal.

“It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over. Now, we all are, is the point,” he said. “We all know that we’re going to die at some point, but when you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it.”

The host has not mentioned his cancer battle that much since his diagnosis, saying that he doesn’t want to treat it as “an opportunity to bleed on the audience, to either complain or constantly update.” He says that’s because he’s not the only one going through hardships.

