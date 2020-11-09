Royal Caribbean possibly looking for volunteers for ‘simulated cruises’ to test COVID protocols

FILE – Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at PortMiami, among other cruise ships, as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak on March 14, 2020, in Miami. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, the cruise line brand told E.W. Scripps in an email that they might need volunteers for its simulated cruises, which are required by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to test out its safety protocols before it resumes passenger cruises. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Royal Caribbean might be looking for volunteers for its simulated cruises and test out its COVID-19 protocols before they can resume and get back on the water full-time.

“We are currently reviewing the requirements proposed by the CDC, and with the help of the Healthy Sail Panel, we will determine who is eligible for our simulated cruises,” Royal Caribbean told E.W. Scripps in an email. “We are very eager to welcome our guests back on board, but we have a lot to do between now and then, and we’re committed to taking the time to do things right.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines requiring ships to “test cruise ship operators’ ability to mitigate COVID-19 risk” with “simulated cruises.”

One of the main requirements is that operators must inform volunteers in writing that they are “participating in a simulation of unproven and untested health and safety protocols for purposes of simulating a cruise ship voyage and that sailing during a pandemic is an inherently risky activity.”

The voyages’ procedures will include terminal check-in, onboard activities, including dining and entertainment, private island shore excursions if planned, and social distancing. Evacuation producers must also be tested, isolating anyone who tested positive for COVID and quarantining others on board.

According to the CDC rules, volunteers 18 and older must have written certification by a healthcare provider, that they don’t have any pre-existing medical conditions that could place them at high-risk for COVID-19.