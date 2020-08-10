Rockers Metallica to air concert at drive-ins across US

FILE- In this Saturday, July 28, 2012, file photo, members of the band Metallica, from left to right, Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, pose at a photo-call before their first of eight concert performances in Mexico City. Metallica said Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, it has donated 250,000 euros (dollars 277,600) to support the construction of Romania’s first paediatric oncology hospital.(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, FILE)

Rockers Metallica is set to rock out on Aug. 29 as they bring its concert to drive-ins across the nation.

Encore Drive-in Nights announced the rock group will perform at venues in the U.S. and in Canada.

Tickets would go on sale Aug. 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica.

“Needless to say, this is an exciting first for us as we continue to explore new ways to connect with you and keep playing live… this definitely qualifies as a unique and memorable experience for us,” the band said. “We hope you think so too!”

The drive-in concert series was launched by Encore Live after the success of Garth Brooks’ concert in June.

Country star Blake Shelton also did a show back on July 25.