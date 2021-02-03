Robinhood to air ad during Super Bowl

FILE – This Dec. 17, 2020 file photo shows the logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

Robinhood is airing an ad during the Super Bowl.

According to CNN, the ad will feature everyday people hoping that it will drive home the message the company is “opening America’s financial system to everyone.”

This comes after the company prohibited trading stocks like GameStop, AMC, and other favorites of small investors organized on a Reddit board when the equities were skyrocketing in value.

As a result, a class-action lawsuit was brought against the company.

Robinhood has reportedly paid about $5.5 million for a 30-second ad during the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, CNN reported.