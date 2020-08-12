‘RHOA’ star Kandi Burruss focus of Georgia State University law class

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A law class at Georgia State University will focus on the life and career of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss this upcoming semester.

In a press release, the university said the singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur will be the subject of Professor Mo Ivory’s course of Entertainment, Sports, and Media Law Initiative, which prepares students for Georgia’s growing entertainment industry.

“I chose Kandi because she has an amazing career, which spans every aspect of the entertainment industry from music, television, and live performance to licensing, apparel, and more,” Ivory said in the news release. “I wanted to study a woman this time around, and having worked with Kandi in the past, I knew she was the perfect choice. She handles her business and it shows with her success, but all the while she’s completely approachable and willing to share her lessons learned. I couldn’t be happier for my students to learn the law through Kandi’s career.”

The course, which began in 2018, focused on the life of rapper and actor Ludacris last year.

“I am honored to be part of this year’s curriculum at Georgia State University College of Law,” Burruss said in the release. “Attorneys are among the most important members of your team. It’s imperative you have the right lawyers around you to assist in making the best decisions. Every contract you sign is building towards your overall dreams and goals. I’m excited to see the students get a first-hand look into some of the contracts that have shaped my career thus far.”

According to the school, students will study the business contracts the Grammy Award-winning songwriter has had through the years.