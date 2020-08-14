Reports: President’s brother ‘very ill’ in New York hospital

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. A tell-all book by President Donald Trump’s niece cannot be published until a judge decides the merits of claims by the president’s brother, her uncle Robert Trump, that its publication would violate a pact among family members, a judge said Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Diane Bonadreff, File)

President Donald Trump’s brother, Robert, is in a New York hospital Friday, according to multiple reports.

ABC News first reported the news of Robert Trump’s health concerns, saying the details of his condition remain unknown, only that sources say he is “very ill.”

White House spokesperson Judd Deere says the president is expected to visit his 72-year-old brother at a hospital in Manhattan on Friday. Trump was already scheduled to visit his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday.

Robert Trump has been in the news recently for leading legal action by the Trump family against Mary Trump, the president’s niece. Mary Trump published a book, “Too Much and Never Enough” about the Trump family earlier this summer.

Robert is the youngest of the president’s three living siblings; he has an older and younger sister. Their older brother, Fred Trump Jr., died in 1981.

