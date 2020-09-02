Reports: Amtrak to furlough nearly 2,000 workers starting in October

An Amtrak Acela Express passenger train pulls into the station on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

According to multiple reports, Amtrak is planning to furlough nearly 2,000 workers beginning Oct. 1.

According to USA Today, the railroad company sent a letter to employees on Tuesday, detailing that 1,950 union workers and 100 management positions would be furloughed.

In May, the company sent Congress a letter, stating it needed close to $1.5 billion in supplemental funds and disclosed plans to furloughing employees in the coming budget year.

The New York Times reported that ridership has fallen by 95 percent since March, and projected revenue for 2021 declined by 50 percent.

