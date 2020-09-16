Report: US-Canada land border to remain closed until November

In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, a single lane remains heading into Canada from the U.S. at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

According to several media outlets, the US-Canada land border would reportedly remain closed until November.

CTV News reported that restrictions would remain in place until it is felt that the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

The current agreement was set to expire on Sept. 21.

On March 20, the travel ban was first imposed and it’s been renewed every month since then.

