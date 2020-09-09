Report: ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic seeking pardon from President Trump

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, the late Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, answers a question during an interview at the zoo he runs in Wynnewood, Okla. The Oklahoma zoo, featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary, has closed after federal authorities investigated it for alleged maltreatment of animals and suspended its license. The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park closed to the public after the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, suspended the exhibitor license for current-owner Jeff Lowe for 21 days.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

“Tiger King” star Joe Exotic reportedly applied to seek a pardon from President Donald Trump.

According to TMZ, Exotic’s legal team will hand-deliver the 257-page application to the White House on Thursday.

A handwritten letter from Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was also included in the application, CBS News reported.

According to CBS News, Exotic called Trump his hero and asked that he listen to his son Donald Jr.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for plotting to kill Florida animal sanctuary owner Carole Baskin.