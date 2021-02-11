Report shows coffee, green tea can help lower risk of death

Jennifer Gralow holds her cup of coffee at Professor Java’s coffee shop in Albany, N.Y., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2008. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Stroke and heart attack survivors might want to make sure they’re getting their fill of coffee or green tea.

A new report by the American Heart Association found green tea and coffee can help lower their risk of death and prevent additional cardiovascular events.

Researchers studied more than 46,000 people between 40 and 79-years-old. Participants were divided into three groups – history of stroke, history of heart attack, and no history of either one.

Researchers then analyzed participants’ self-reported coffee and green tea consumption. They say the data showed the benefits of drinking the beverages.

“Obviously, once you’ve had a problem, you’re at a higher risk for recurrence or secondary event. So, there are subtle things in your diet that you can do that may improve that outcome,” said Dr. Ingrid Haas, a volunteer with the American Heart Association.

The study found stroke survivors who drank at least seven servings of green tea a day lowered their overall mortality risk by 62%. In this study, the serving size for a cup of green tea was 3.5 oz. and prepared without sugar.

Heart attack survivors who drank a serving of coffee each day lowered their risk of death by 22%. The serving size for coffee was 5 oz. that was occasionally prepared with minimal milk and sugar.

And people without a history of heart attack or stroke who drank a serving of coffee each week lowered their risk of death by 14%.

Haas says it’s important to note the researchers know there is more work to be done.

“The bottom line is we don’t know why. Why are there these differences? What is it in these particular beverages that creates those potential benefits?”

As with any dietary changes, consult your doctor first.

