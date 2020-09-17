Report: Dave & Buster’s faces bankruptcy amid pandemic

Dave & Buster’s in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Entertainment center Dave & Buster’s is possibly facing bankruptcy if a deal with a lender isn’t struck, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the WSJ, in a cost-cutting measure, the company would layoff 1,300 employees.

In a news release, Dave and Busters said that they saw its year-to-year revenue in its second-quarter fall 85%, from $344.6 million to $50.8 million.

The coronavirus pandemic forced Dave & Buster’s to shut down most of their locations nationwide.

The company said as of Sept. 9, the company had reopened 89 of its 137 stores.

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

