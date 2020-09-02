Reese’s Snack Cake hits stores in December

Reese's Snack Cake hits stores in December
Reese’s has a new way to satisfy that salty-sweet craving.

The candy company is best known for its chocolate and peanut butter cups has announced a snack cake.

The chocolate and peanut butter creme cakes are being billed as a mid-morning treat.

They come two to a pack — with a $2 price tag.

Look for Reese’s snack cakes in stores this December.

