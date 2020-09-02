Reese’s Snack Cake hits stores in December

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Reese’s has a new way to satisfy that salty-sweet craving.

The candy company is best known for its chocolate and peanut butter cups has announced a snack cake.

The chocolate and peanut butter creme cakes are being billed as a mid-morning treat.

They come two to a pack — with a $2 price tag.

Look for Reese’s snack cakes in stores this December.