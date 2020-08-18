Reese Witherspoon to produce country music talent show for Apple TV+

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon is set to produce Apple’s first-ever music competition series.

Witherspoon took to Twitter to announce that she is partnering her media company Hello Sunshine up with Apple TV+ to produce “My Kind Of Country.”

I am beyond excited to share that @HelloSunshine will be partnering with @AppleTV to bring y’all it’s very first competition series called “My Kind of Country”…. the search for extraordinary country music talent. ✨ — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 17, 2020

“‘My Kind of Country’ will revolutionize the music competition genre with a fresh, new documentary sensibility,” Apple TV+ said in a press release. “The hybrid series will break down cultural and musical barriers in the country music space, inviting innovative musicians to unleash their authentic voices and take center stage.”

Witherspoon added that this show resonated with her personally, having grown up in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Country music has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Witherspoon tweeted. “The history of songwriting and recording, the artistry of matching lyrics and chords, the true expression of what is happening to humanity right now.”

A release date for “My Kind of Country” has not been announced, but it will premiere on ‌Apple TV‌+.