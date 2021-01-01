Records show Casey Anthony is starting investigation firm

FILE – In this May 26, 2011, file photo, Casey Anthony appears in court during her trial at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, Fla. The Florida woman who was dubbed by cable TV show hosts as “the most hated mom in America” after she was accused of killing her toddler said she still doesn’t know how the last hours of her daughter’s life unfolded. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — State records show that Casey Anthony has filed documents to start a private investigation firm in South Florida.

Anthony, who was acquitted of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, nine years ago, filed the paperwork with the Florida Division of Corporations in mid-December.

The limited liability company, Case Research & Consulting Services, has an effective date of Jan. 1, according to state records.

The address listed for the company belongs to Patrick McKenna, according to Palm Beach County property records. McKenna was the lead investigator on Anthony’s defense team during her 2011 trial.

Over the last few years, Anthony has reportedly been living with McKenna in South Florida, in addition to working for him doing investigative work, according to Fox News.

Anthony was acquitted of her daughter’s murder, and child abuse and manslaughter charges. She served about three years in prison while awaiting trial.