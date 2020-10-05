Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres this year, a new record for the number of acres burned in a single year.

The previous record was two years ago when wildfires destroyed 1.67 million acres.

California fire officials said the state hit the fearsome milestone Sunday with about two months still left in the fire season.

More than 16,500 firefighters are working to contain at least 23 major wildfires across the state, officials said.

Lightning strikes in mid-August caused some of the most devastating blazes and most of the damage has occurred since then.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 8,200 wildfires have ignited, which have incinerated over 8,454 structures and killed 31 people.

