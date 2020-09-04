Real estate experts urging agents to focus on safety before sales

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

When it comes to real estate transactions, some cities are seeing record sales and prices.

For real estate broker Kim Dozier, business is booming.

“The real estate market is on fire if you’re priced right,” she said.

Dozier is the broker of the real estate company 4 Walls That Fit. While she’s looking to close as many deals as possible, her personal protection is paramount.

“It’s so scary,” she said of showing properties. “You open up a door, it’s empty, you’re vulnerable.”

In an attempt to help create safer work environments for real estate agents across the country, September has been deemed National Realtor Safety Month.

“This actually started in 2015,” said Dr. Jessica Lautz of the National Association of Realtors. “There was a very unfortunate incident, a realtor was actually murdered in Arkansas.”

Lautz says this year, nearly a quarter of her group’s members reported being in a fearful situation while at work. While less than 1% were actually physically harmed, she is offering advice to stay safe.

“Meet someone beforehand, even have a virtual conversation,” she said. “Take a separate car to a listing presentation but then always let people know where you are.”

For brokers like Dozier, they’re taking these tips and putting them into practice.

“There’s pepper spray,” she said. “And you’re letting people know where you’re going and what you’re doing.”

She says while making a sale is important, safety comes first.

“Is it worth it to jeopardize your life for another deal,” she asked.