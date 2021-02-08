Racial discrimination claims against Whole Foods over Black Lives Matter masks dismissed

A pedestrian wears a mask while walking past a sign for a Whole Foods Market in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed most of the claims in a lawsuit filed by Whole Foods Market employees who alleged the supermarket chain discriminated and retaliated against them when it barred them from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings .

More than two dozen current and former workers from 11 stores said in the July lawsuit that Whole Foods violated federal law that bars discrimination based on race.

But a federal judge Friday said because company did not single out the workers based on race, it did not discriminate.

Whole Foods said it agreed with the decision.

A lawyer for the employees pledged to keep pursuing the case.