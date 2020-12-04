Queen Elizabeth’s dog Vulcan reportedly passes away

National News

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Queen Elizabeth's dog Vulcan reportedly passes away

FILE – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II visits the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, England, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. On Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, NBC News and People reported that Queen Elizabeth’s dorgi, a crossbreed between a corgi and a dachshund, Vulcan had passed away. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly down to just one dog after the passing of her dorgi, Vulcan, NBC News and People reported.

According to NBC’s TODAY, the dorgi is a crossbreed corgi and a dachshund. The queen reportedly came up with past breeding of “generations of her corgis with dachshunds belonging to her late sister, Princess Margaret.”

People reported that Vulcan died at Windsor Castle, where the queen, 94, and husband Prince Philip have been since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The leaves the queen with just one dog, another dorgi named Candy, People reported.

Vulcan’s passing comes just two weeks after Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge’s family dog Lupo died, according to NBC News.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast

6th woman accuses Cuomo of misconduct

NYC moves to end solitary confinement in jails