Pursuit ends in crash on I-40 in Tennessee, killing woman, 2 children

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman and two children were killed in a crash following a police pursuit on Interstate 40 in Tennessee.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers tried to stop 25-year-old Michael Don Shepherd, of Pegram, Tennessee, in a 2020 Toyota Tacoma truck Tues. morning on I-40. The driver refused to stop and exited the interstate in Cookeville.

Shepherd continued to speed away from troopers, but as he entered an intersection, he hit a 2012 Nissan Versa driven by 24-year-old Amanda Chatman, according to Cookeville Police officials.

Chatman was traveling north when she entered the intersection. Shepherd hit the passenger’s side of her vehicle, killing her and the two children, ages 3 and 4.

Shepherd suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested and charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and evading arrest. He was transported to the Putnam County Jail where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Cookeville Police officials say the crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Office of the District Attorney General.

This article was written by Caroline Sutton for WTVF.