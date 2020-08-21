Pumpkin spiced hard seltzer hitting shelves next month

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If you like hard seltzer and pumpkin, then you’re in luck!

VIVE, which is made by Braxton Brewing Company, said they are launching a pumpkin spice-flavored hard seltzer, and just in time for fall.

“We’re celebrating the upcoming change of seasons with a limited release of a refreshing twist on your favorite fall flavor,” the company announced on Twitter.

We’re celebrating the upcoming change of seasons with a limited release of a refreshing twist on your favorite fall flavor! VIVE Hard Seltzer Pumpkin Spice 6 packs will be hitting shelves at retailers across OH, KY, and TN in mid-September! And no, we’re not kidding. pic.twitter.com/aA4xg6dDJW — Vive Hard Seltzer (@viveseltzer) August 13, 2020

According to People, the spiked seltzer will be sold for $9.99 at Kroger stores in Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

On its website, the hard beverage is 100 calories per can, has an ABV of 5%, and 2 grams of carbs.

The product will hit shelves in mid-September.