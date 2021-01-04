Pro surfer rescues woman swept out to sea

A pro surfer dives into the ocean to save a woman being swept out to sea.

OAHU, Hawaii — A professional surfer is being called a hero for rescuing a woman from rough waves off Hawaii.

Mikey Wright was recording video of the waves off the island of Oahu on December 31 when he saw a beachgoer get swept away.

Wright handed his phone to his wife, ran to the shore and dove into the water. He grabbed the woman and started to swim back toward the beach when large waves crashed down on them.

They made it back to shore; Wright says the woman was in shock, but was very grateful. As was her son, who Wright says ran up and gave him a hug.

“It was very emotional, and he just kept saying ‘thank you, you saved my mother, I thought she was gone,’” Wright told CNN.