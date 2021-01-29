Principal takes overnight job at Walmart, uses pay to assist needy students’ families

North Charleston High School principal Henry Darby took a job at a South Carolina Walmart in hopes of providing for needy families at his school.

His good deed did not go unnoticed.

NBC News’ “Today” visited Darby at his school on Friday, and so did representatives from Walmart. Walmart made a $50,000 contribution to join Darby in assisting students in his district.

Darby told “Today” that he had students without homes in his district. Roughly 90% of North Charleston’s students are in poverty.

“At my age, we don’t ask for money, we just don’t. You just go ahead and do what you need to do,” he told Today.

His shifts are from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. Originally, he was attempting to keep word of his generosity quiet. According to the Charleston County School District, Darby spends three night a week.

“The attention, I’m not used to it,” he said. “I don’t think that I’ve done anything worthy of distinction or to warrant the attention.”