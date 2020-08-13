Prince Harry, Meghan purchase home in California

Britain’s Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 9, 2020. The annual service, organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can now call Santa Barbara, California, home.

A representative for the couple told CNN they purchased a residence in Montecito in July.

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought a $14.65-million estate.

According to ABC News, the couple can call celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres neighbors.

This comes months after the couple quit their royal duties and moved to North America with their son, Archie, CNN reported.