President Trump’s wax figure dons mask at Madame Tussauds in NY

by: Sarah Dewberry

When Madame Tussauds Wax Museum reopens on Friday, President Donald Trump’s wax figure will greet anyone who walks in, while donning a mask.

According to CNN, the statue is made of fiberglass, weighs approximately 240 pounds, and its hair is made from a yak.

The city has a mandatory mask mandate, so the figure reminds visitors to wear one before entering, the museum said.

Before reopening on Friday, the museum had been temporarily closed since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

