Replay: President Trump Tuesday news conference following Biden VP pick

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

President Donald Trump held a news conference from the White House briefing room Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The briefing followed Joe Biden’s announcement that he picked Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate.



Less than three months before the election, Trump is losing the popular vote in nearly every major national poll. He is also falling behind in state polls in several key battleground states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Although Trump fielded questions on the election, the lack of agreement between the White House and Congress over a stimulus package is something on the minds of many Americans. Extended unemployment benefits expired two weeks ago, and it’s unclear whether an executive order Trump signed last week can actually go into effect to deliver a $400 a week unemployment supplement to millions of out-of-work Americans.

While there is broad agreement over implementing another $1,200 stimulus check for most Americans, the sides have largely walked away from negotiations, leaving questions on whether Congress can actually deliver another stimulus package for Americans.

