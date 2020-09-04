President Trump to hold news conference following ‘The Atlantic’ report

National News

by: Justin Boggs

Posted: / Updated:
Judge throws out President Trump's bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

President Donald Trump is expected to address the media Friday afternoon at 5 ET following a report citing several unnamed sources claiming Trump made disparaging remarks about military servicemembers killed in the line of duty.

The report was published late on Thursday by the Atlantic and immediately prompted Trump to react. Sources told the Atlantic that Trump called fallen servicemembers “losers” and “suckers.”

Trump, who usually does not speak to the media when returning to the White House on trips, responded late Thursday night by denying the report’s accuracy.

On Friday, rather than holding a typical White House news briefing, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made a statement denying the report and left the briefing room without taking questions.

In addition to the Atlantic’s story, the Associated Press, Washington Post and Fox News were able to independently confirm the accuracy of much of the report with their sources.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera talk new music, season 2 of 'Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka'

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap

Tips to improve your brain health

Post-COVID care for ‘long-haulers’ experiencing lingering symptoms

NY Assemblyman Phil Ramos talks police reform bills, Cuomo investigation

Mild St. Patrick's Day, but more snow before spring arrives?

Forecast: Spring hasn't sprung just yet

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday