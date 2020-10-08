President Trump, Biden react to plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during a news conference at the White House, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump reacted on Twitter on Thursday following the FBI’s Thursday announcement of charges against 13 men tied to a plot to kidnap Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The men were tied to a militia group planning on overthrowing Michigan’s duly elected government.

Joe Biden issued a statement moments after Trump’s tweet was released.

“There is a throughline from President Trump’s dog whistles and tolerance of hate, vengeance, and lawlessness to plots such as this one. He is giving oxygen to the bigotry and hate we see on the march in our country,” Biden’s statement read.

Earlier in the day, Whitmer accused Trump of sowing division. During the midst of coronavirus-related shutdowns in the spring, Trump tweeted “LIBERATE MICHIGAN.”

“This should be a moment for national unity where we all pull together as Americans to meet this challenge head-on,” Whitmer said.

She said Trump refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups, comparing them to the militia groups involved in the kidnapping plot.

“When our leaders speak, their words matter,” Whitmer said. “They carry weight.”

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Trump has spoken out against white supremacists.

“President Trump has continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate,” wrote White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in a statement. “Governor Whitmer is sowing division by making these outlandish allegations. America stands united against hate and in support of our federal law enforcement who stopped this plot.”

