President Trump holds first news conference during DNC week

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

President Donald Trump is set to hold his first news conference of the week, slated to start at today 5:30 p.m. ET.



Trump has been on the campaign trail this week, making stops in Wisconsin and Minnesota on Monday followed by a visit to Arizona on Tuesday. Meanwhile this week, the Democrats have been holding their quadrennial national convention virtually.

Trump will likely field questions about the convention, which has featured two former presidents – Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter – and will features Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama this evening. Clinton made scathing response against Trump, decrying the current president’s response to the coronavirus.

The president is also expected to address the latest slimmed down stimulus proposal that Senate Republicans are considering. The Senate is weighing a much smaller stimulus plan that would direct funds toward small businesses and the unemployed. The plan does not include a second round of stimulus checks, which up until recently, had broad agreement among Senate Republicans, House Democrats and the White House.