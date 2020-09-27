President Trump says ‘of course there will’ be a peaceful transfer of power if he loses election

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

During a briefing Sunday evening, President Donald Trump seemed to indicate he would commit to a friendly transition of power after the election, should he lose.

“I think we’re going to have a tremendous victory. I don’t think there will be a transition. They say ‘will there be a friendly transition?’ Of course there will. But when we win they don’t call it a transition, do they,” the president said. “Do we believe in a peaceful transition? We do,” he added.

Last week, President Trump would not commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election. When asked if he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power, Trump responded on Sept. 23, “we’ll have to wait and see what happens.”

Sunday’s briefing comes 24 hours after the president nominated Amy Coney Barrett for the vacancy on the Supreme Court. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on September 18.

Trump acknowledges the confirmation process for Barrett may not go “smoothly.” She will begin meeting with individual senators this week. Proceedings in her hearing process could begin the week of October 12.

“I think it’s going to go quickly. I don’t think I’ve seen the Republican party more unified,” the president said during Sunday’s briefing.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t yet said for certain whether a final vote will come before or after the Nov. 3 presidential election, just a little more than five weeks away, but Republicans are eyeing a vote in late October.