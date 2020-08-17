President Trump declares emergency a week after Iowa derecho

A tree fell across vehicles at a home in West Des Moines, Iowa, after a severe thunderstorm moved across Iowa on Monday Aug. 10, 2020, downing trees, power lines and damaging buildings. (AP Photo/David Pitt)

President Donald Trump confirmed Monday that he will sign an emergency declaration for the state of Iowa following a derecho that blasted the state last week.

At its peak, the storm packed winds of 112 MPH, and caused devastation in widespread areas.

“I just approved an emergency declaration for Iowa, who had an incredible wind storm like probably they’ve never seen before. It really did a lot of damage,” Trump said. “So I’ve informed the governor; I’ve informed Senator Grassley and Senator Joni Ernst. So I’ve approved the declaration — emergency declaration for Iowa.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said that 8,273 homes were destroyed or suffered major damage. Reynolds requested $4 billion in federal assistance following the storms.

“From cities to farms, Iowans are hurting, many still have challenges with shelter, food, and power. Resilience is in our DNA, but we’re going to need a strong and timely federal response to support recovery efforts,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I have formally requested an expedited Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to secure this critical federal assistance as quickly as possible. This past week I had conversations with President Trump and Vice President Pence, both have pledged the full support of the federal government. I am very grateful for their continued partnership and commitment during this disaster.”

One person died from the storm, according to the National Weather Service. While the highest recorded gust was 112 MPH, the National Weather Service estimated that in some areas, winds may have reached 130 MPH.