President Joe Biden replaces Dr. Sean Conley with his longtime physician

FILE – Dr. Sean Conley, physician to former President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. President Joe Biden recently replaced Conley with his longtime physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor as the head of the White House Medical Unit. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden is replacing Dr. Sean Conley with his longtime physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, as the White House Medical Unit head.

Dr. Conley, who served as the physician to former President Donald Trump since being appointed in 2018, faced scrutiny after misleading the public about Trump’s COVID treatment condition, CNN reported.

Conley will now teach at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, The Associated Press reported.

According to ABC News, it’s not uncommon for a new president to name his physician to the position.

O’Connor has served as Biden’s doctor since 2009, and while he was vice president, The AP reported.