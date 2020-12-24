President Donald Trump, first lady to spend Christmas at Mar-a-Lago

National News

by: WPTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Palm Beach International Airport, Dec. 23, 2020

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One after arriving at Palm Beach International Airport, Dec. 23, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.— President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Palm Beach International Airport Wednesday evening to spend the final Christmas of his presidency at Mar-a-Lago.

The Federal Aviation Administration placed temporary flight restrictions around Mar-a-Lago’s airspace on Tuesday and the Town of Palm Beach has placed checkpoints and closed roads around Mar-a-Lago. Those closures will be in effect through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

The Trumps traditionally attend a Christmas service at Bethesda By The Sea in Palm Beach, but this year the church will be holding services virtually.

On Thursday, the first lady and President Trump wished everyone “a very Merry Christmas” in a video posted to the first lady’s official Facebook page.

“President Donald J. Trump & I send our warmest wishes to all as we celebrate Christmas,” the first lady captioned the video. “May the love we share with our family & friends fill our hearts with peace & joy!”

This story was first reported by Jason Davis at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.

