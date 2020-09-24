Crowd chants ‘vote him out’ as Trump pays respect to Ginsburg at Supreme Court

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
President and First Lady to pay respects to Justice Ginsburg

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court building on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Washington. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump and the first lady were greeted with boos Thursday as they visited the Supreme Court to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

As Trump stood next to the justice’s casket, a crowd chanted “vote him out” and “honor her wish,” referring to Ginsburg’s request that the next president should fill her open seat.

Just days before her death, Ginsburg’s granddaughter, Clara Spera, says the justice dictated this statement to her, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Ginsburg died last week at the age of 87. She is currently lying in repose at the Supreme Court for a second day.

The president will announce his candidate to replace Ginsburg on Saturday. His decision to name a candidate and the Senate’s decision to quickly hold hearings ahead of the November 3 election has sparked controversy.

Hundreds of mourners passed by her coffin Wednesday outside the Supreme Court, following a ceremony including Ginsburg’s family, close friends, colleagues from the court, and more than 100 former law clerks.

Friday, Ginsburg’s coffin will be moved to the U.S Capitol, where she will become the first woman to lie in state since the honor started in 1852.

A private graveside ceremony will be held next week at Arlington National Cemetery.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Man kills mother of child, her 2 daughters in BK triple murder-suicide

Gorgeous Tuesday during a mostly warm, quiet week

New Yorkers 16 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine

Man kills mother of child, 2 other female victims in apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn

COVID curfews lifted -- but not for bars and restaurants

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

Pop-up vaccination sites grow in NYC

Mayor says school closure rules may change

Quiet and warm stretch of weather through the work week