Postal Service releasing new ‘Star Wars’ stamps featuring droids

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Soon, you won’t have to venture off to “a galaxy far, far away” to find droids. They’re coming to a post office near you.

Tuesday, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced that it’s releasing new “Star Wars” stamps this spring that feature recognizable droids from the popular film series.

C-3PO, R2-D2 and BB-8 are among the characters that will be featured on the set of 20 stamps. The others are IG-11, K-2SO, D-O, L3-37, a GNK power droid, 2-1B surgical droid, and C1-10P, commonly known as “Chopper.”

USPS says the characters are shown against backgrounds representing settings of memorable adventures.

These set of droids are a nod to Lucasfilm’s commitment to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning and the continued collaboration between “Star Wars: Force for Change” and global pre-K-12 nonprofit organization “FIRST,” according to USPS.

“Star Wars: Force for Change” and “FIRST” have joined forces to expand access to STEM learning to more young people around the world, and to help them envision a brighter, more inclusive future.

Additional details about the new “Star Wars” stamp collection, including the issue date, will be announced later this year.

You can purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic, or at post office locations nationwide.

