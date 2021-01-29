Portion of California’s Hwy 1 along Big Sur coast washed away in storm

A section of Highway 1 along California’s Big Sur coast has suffered severe damage during this week’s storm.

The Monterey office of the California Highway Patrol shared a photo Thursday evening that shows mud and debris on the highway near Rat Creek and a portion of the roadway washed away.

The affected area is included in a road closure that was put into place Tuesday night because of the anticipated heavy rain. It’s unknown when the closure will be lifted.

A storm carrying a lot of moisture and strong winds moved over California this week, triggering mudslides, power outages and toppled trees. A record-breaking wildfire season in 2020 left many areas prone to mudslides when several inches of rain fell within 24 hours.

Caltrans says crews and a contractor are assessing the damage Friday.

State Route 1 ClosureState Route 1 between MPM 40 and the San Luis Obispo county line continues to be impacted by… Posted by CHP – Monterey on Thursday, January 28, 2021