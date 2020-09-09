Police: Utah officer shot teen having ‘psychological episode,’ making threats

National News

by: KSTU Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Police: Utah officer shot teen having 'psychological episode,' making threats
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A teenager was hospitalized after he was shot by a police officer in Salt Lake City Friday night.

According to Salt Lake City police Sgt. Keith Horrocks, officers were dispatched to the area of 500 South and Navajo Street just after 10 p.m. on reports of a “juvenile” — police did not release his exact age — having a mental health episode and threatening people with a weapon.

Police say the boy fled on foot when officers arrived, and one officer shot him.

Officers administered aid until medical personnel arrived and transported the boy to a local hospital in serious condition.

Wesley Barton, who said he is the boy’s brother, tweeted that he is 13 years old and is in stable condition.

An officer-involved critical incident protocol investigation has been launched, which includes an investigation conducted by local departments other than Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). No additional injuries were reported.

Per SLCPD’s policy, body-worn camera footage from the officers involved will be released within 10 business days.

This story was originally published by Jonah Napoli, Spencer Burt and Spencer Joseph at KSTU.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New app 'Astoria Eats' is a cost-effective alternative to pricey delivery companies

Councilman Keith Powers talks accidental inmate releases, prisoner call recordings, anti-Asian attacks

NYC indoor fitness classes reopen at 33% capacity Monday

NYC high schools reopen Monday for in-person learning

Rise in attacks against Asian Americans continue across NYC

Plenty of sun and mild temperatures kick off the workweek

Sunny skies, temps in the 60s through first part of workweek

Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days