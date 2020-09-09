Police: Utah officer shot teen having ‘psychological episode,’ making threats

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A teenager was hospitalized after he was shot by a police officer in Salt Lake City Friday night.

According to Salt Lake City police Sgt. Keith Horrocks, officers were dispatched to the area of 500 South and Navajo Street just after 10 p.m. on reports of a “juvenile” — police did not release his exact age — having a mental health episode and threatening people with a weapon.

Police say the boy fled on foot when officers arrived, and one officer shot him.

Officers administered aid until medical personnel arrived and transported the boy to a local hospital in serious condition.

Wesley Barton, who said he is the boy’s brother, tweeted that he is 13 years old and is in stable condition.

An officer-involved critical incident protocol investigation has been launched, which includes an investigation conducted by local departments other than Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). No additional injuries were reported.

Per SLCPD’s policy, body-worn camera footage from the officers involved will be released within 10 business days.

This story was originally published by Jonah Napoli, Spencer Burt and Spencer Joseph at KSTU.