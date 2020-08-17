Police: Man admits to stabbing woman, throwing her from moving car on freeway

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FARMINGTON, Utah — A man faces felony charges after he admitted to stabbing a woman and throwing her out of a moving car in Sunday night, killing her.

At about 9:50 p.m., emergency dispatch started receiving calls about a body in traffic on northbound I-15. Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle driving erratically and nearly hitting the median.

“A short time later, witnesses stated a person or what appeared to be a body came out of the vehicle on the driver side. The vehicle then continued for a distance continuing to drive erratically before it came to a stop,” a probable cause statement said.

A Davis County Sheriff’s Office deputy made contact with Oscar Cuevas-Landa near State St. and Main St. in Farmington.

According to the probable cause statement, Cuevas-Landa had blood on his hand, forearm and pants, and he was wearing no shirt and only one shoe.

“After being advised of his Miranda [rights] the subject spoke about the incident stating that he had stabbed the victim multiple times, unbuckled her seat belt, reached over and opened the door and then pushed the victim out of the driver side door,” the statement said.

Investigators believe Cuevas-Landa had hitched a ride with the victim, whom he didn’t know.

“During that journey, [Cuevas-Landa] stated that the victim looked at him funny, so he stabbed the victim several times and then pushed the victim (driver) from a vehicle moving at freeway speeds,” the probable cause statement said.

Cuevas-Landa also told investigators he had been using marijuana and LSD.

A State Bureau of Investigation agent responded to the area where witnesses reported seeing the body and found the woman dead.

Police didn’t identify the victim, but said she suffered extensive injuries , including two wounds consistent with stabbing injuries.

Cuevas-Landa faces a first-degree felony charge of murder and a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

This story originally reported by David Wells on fox13now.com.