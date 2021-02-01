Police in Wisconsin searching for teenager in connection to deadly mall shooting

GRAND CHUTE, Wis.— The Grand Chute Police Department said they are looking for 17-year-old Dezman V. Ellis for his involvement in the Fox River Mall shooting Sunday, which left one person dead.

According to authorities, this event is believed to have been a targeted incident, and Ellis is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Multiple law enforcement agencies across the Fox Valley responded to a shooting at the Fox River Mall around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Dezman is riding in a blue 2012 Dodge Avenger with Wisconsin license plate AHP7939.

Officers confirmed two people were hurt from the shooting. One victim who sustained non-life-threatening injuries was treated and released.

The second victim, identified as 19-year-old Jovanni J. Frausto, died as a result of his injuries.

According to The Associated Press, this is the second mall shooting in recent months in Wisconsin.

In November, a 15-year-old was arrested for his involvement in a mall shooting that left people injured in Wauwatosa, located just outside Milwaukee, The AP reported.

This story was originally published by Valerie Juarez and Natalie Schuster from WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin.