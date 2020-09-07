Police in Kentucky pull vehicle over with drawn-on license plate

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MILLERSBURG, Kent. – Police in Kentucky pulled over a vehicle after noticing that the license plate looked out of the ordinary.

On Sept. 2, officers with the Millersburg Police Department pulled over a vehicle after noticing that the license plate was drawn-on.

After more investigating, the officers later learned that the driver also had no insurance and was driving on a suspended license.

The identity of the driver was not released.

The department added a “pro-tip” to their Facebook post about the incident: “Don’t forget to draw the registration sticker.”

Millersburg is located 100 miles east of Louisville.