Police in California arrest man accused of trying to bury wife alive at the beach

by: KGTV Staff

CORONADO, Calif.— Coronado Police arrested a man late Wednesday after they say he tried to bury his wife alive at the beach.

Officers received a call just before 9 p.m. from a woman who said her husband had tried to kill her at the beach. Police arrived to find the woman badly injured on the sidewalk.

Police said they believe the couple came to the beach earlier Wednesday night and at some part got into an argument.

The argument escalated to the point where the man started to attack his wife, police said, and tried to throw her in the ocean and then bury her in a hole in the sand.

The woman escaped and ran toward Ocean Blvd., where a passerby found her. Paramedics took the woman to a nearby hospital.

The woman’s husband, identified as 23-year-old Jose Luis Mares III, of Moreno Valley, was found by police a short time later hiding in the backyard of a home on Alameda Blvd.

He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault causing great bodily injury, domestic violence, false imprisonment, and violation of parole, police said.

This story was first published by Mark Saunders at KGTV.

