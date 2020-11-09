Police chief in Arkansas resigns after threatening Democrats online

FILE – In this July 25, 2019 file photo, a man works on his cell phone. On Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, the chief of police for Marshall, Arkansas, resigned from his position after posting online threats of violence directed at Democrats. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

MARSHALL, Ark. – The chief of police for Marshall, Arkansas, has resigned from his position after posting online threats of violence directed at Democrats.

Marshall Mayor Kevin Elliott announced in a statement on Saturday via Facebook that Police Chief Lang Holland had resigned effective immediately.

“The City of Marshall strongly condemns the actions of Mr. Holland in his posts to social media,” Elliott said in the statement. “His remarks in no way reflect City Government or the people of Marshall, Arkansas. In response to Mr. Holland’s remarks, I, Kevin Elliott, as Mayor of the City of Marshall, consulted with the attorney for legal advice concerning these social media posts. Upon my meeting with Mr. Holland, he resigned as Police Chief for the city of Marshall effective immediately. Mr. Holland is no longer employed with the city.”

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Holland commented on Parler, a right-wing site similar to Twitter.

The posts called for the death of “all Marxist Democrats,” spoke about how the election was unfair, and posted about the Polish anti-abortion legislation, the newspaper reported.

As of Saturday night, the posts were no longer viewable.

On Monday, the city issued an update stating that agencies outside the city government were investigating.

According to the Associated Press, Holland had been the police chief for two years.

As of Monday afternoon, the Facebook page for the Marshall Police Department was taken down.