UPDATE: Missing lemur located after break-in at San Francisco Zoo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A ring-tailed lemur that was stolen from the San Francisco Zoo this week has been found.
The 21-year-old male lemur named Maki was discovered missing shortly before the zoo opened to visitors on Wednesday. Investigators found evidence of a forced entry to the lemur enclosure.
Someone called police Thursday evening to say that Maki was spotted in Daly City, a few miles south of the zoo.
Police say the animal was found in the playground area of a church.
Maki was found to be in good health and was transported back to the zoo.
Detectives are still investigating the break-in.
