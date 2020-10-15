UPDATE: Missing lemur located after break-in at San Francisco Zoo

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A ring-tailed lemur that was stolen from the San Francisco Zoo this week has been found.

The 21-year-old male lemur named Maki was discovered missing shortly before the zoo opened to visitors on Wednesday. Investigators found evidence of a forced entry to the lemur enclosure.

Someone called police Thursday evening to say that Maki was spotted in Daly City, a few miles south of the zoo.

Police say the animal was found in the playground area of a church.

Maki was found to be in good health and was transported back to the zoo.

Detectives are still investigating the break-in.

⚠️ Missing Lemur LOCATED ⚠️ “Maki” has been found! Thank you all for your assistance in this investigation. Because of you, we were able to locate “Maki”. Visit the link for more info. ➡️ https://t.co/jcY0FN0r00 pic.twitter.com/5VvREjmxKk — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 16, 2020