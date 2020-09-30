Police: 7 people shot at Milwaukee funeral home

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MILWAUKEE — Seven people were shot at the Serenity Funeral Home in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Acting Police Chief Michael Brunson said all seven victims are in stable condition and are expected to survive. The victims are a 48-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old man.

There’s no word yet on what caused the shooting, and the exact circumstances that led up to it are still under investigation. Brunson said his officers continue to search for an unknown suspect.

“Our prayers are with the victims and their family members during this terrible time,” Brunson said.

“This is an untenable situation. This brazen act, that was done in broad daylight, is just unacceptable in our city,” Brunson added.

Mayor Tom Barrett called the shooting “an example of the insanity we’re seeing” with the number of guns on Milwaukee streets.

There have been 139 homicides and 521 non-fatal shootings from Jan. 1 – Sept. 29, 2020 compared to 67 homicides and 313 non-fatal shootings in 2019 during the same period, according to MPD.

This article was published by WTMJ.