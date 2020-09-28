Police: 5-year-old child stabbed to death in Chicago, mother arrested

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Chicago Police Department announced that they arrested the mother of a 5-year-old girl who was stabbed to death on Saturday.

CPD Superintendent David O. Brown announced the news during a press conference on Monday.

Brown said officers arrested Simone Austin for first-degree murder for stabbing her daughter Serenity on Saturday.

“We pray and grieve for this special child,” Brown said in the news conference.

Brown said the department is still investigating the stabbing and why it happened.