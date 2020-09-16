PlayStation 5 price, release date revealed

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The price and release date of the next PlayStation console was revealed Wednesday.

During the PlayStation 5 showcase, Sony announced that the PS5 will launch on Nov. 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The rest of the world can purchase the console on Nov. 19.

The system will cost $499.99 for the version that includes a built-in disc drive and $399.99 for the Digital edition.

During the streamed event, Sony also showed off a slate of PS5 games that included Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel’s Spiderman: Miles Morales, and Resident Evil Village.

Related: Sony gives gamers first look at PlayStation 5 controller

Sony also teased a new PlayStation Plus feature titled “PlayStation Plus Collection” which appears to be a bundle some of the most popular PS4 games for the new system, but no additional details were released during the showcase.

Watch the full presentation below:



